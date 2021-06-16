Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 77,400 One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPWU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.