Toronto Dominion Bank Has $519,000 Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

