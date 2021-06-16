Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

