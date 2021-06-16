Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

