Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth $67,388,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Athene by 47.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,054,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $63.82.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

