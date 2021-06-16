Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
