ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 900,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 210,732 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,983 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBLT stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.56. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

