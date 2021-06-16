Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.38.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$33.06 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$34.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,424.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

