Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.38.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.06 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.76.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,424 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

