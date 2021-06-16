Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 69,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

