TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce sales of $36.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $148.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

