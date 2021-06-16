Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOLD. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,088,000.

Shares of KOLD stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19.

