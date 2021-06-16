Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,398 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,176% compared to the average daily volume of 188 call options.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 190,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.75. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

