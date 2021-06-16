TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $7,709,830.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $11.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.49. 8,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $676.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

