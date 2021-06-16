Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) traded up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 63,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,947,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Transocean by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

