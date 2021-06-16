Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 228.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605,914 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.39% of Trip.com Group worth $91,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 181,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

