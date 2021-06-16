TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $22,538,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

