Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Insider Steven R. Becker Sells 200,150 Shares

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:TUEM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 504,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tuesday Morning Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

