Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.95

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.95 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64.88 ($0.85), with a volume of 2200556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.36 ($0.84).

TLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £926.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.86.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Mitch Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94). Also, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

