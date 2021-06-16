Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Twin Disc reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TWIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.57. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

