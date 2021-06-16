Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.06. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,618. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,027 shares of company stock worth $18,057,101. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

