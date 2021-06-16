U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 816,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 47,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 99,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.