U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by CJS Securities to Market Perform

CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USCR. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.35.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
