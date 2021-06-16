U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by CJS Securities to Market Perform

CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USCR. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

