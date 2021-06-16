UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of BTZ opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

