UBS Group AG Buys 35,390 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chegg were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -147.15, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

