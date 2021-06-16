UBS Group AG Has $17.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

