UBS Group AG Has $19.98 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Loews worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Loews by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

