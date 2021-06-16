UBS Group AG Sells 57,787 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

