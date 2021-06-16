UBS Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

NKE opened at $130.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

