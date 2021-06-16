Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

