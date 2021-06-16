Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $24.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after buying an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after buying an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 102,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,267. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

