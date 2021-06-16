UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.