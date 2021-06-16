Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,512,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 849,674 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 285,175 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 943,628 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LATN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 31,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

