Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.03

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and traded as high as $34.76. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 1,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $155.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

