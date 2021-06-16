Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.77. 32,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

