Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,345. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $162.13 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

