Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.44. 38,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $162.13 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

