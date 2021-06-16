UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.81. 171,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.57 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $375.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

