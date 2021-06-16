UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 446.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UNH stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.96. 213,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $285.57 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

