Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

