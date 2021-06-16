UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 230.46 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of £185.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.33.
About UP Global Sourcing
