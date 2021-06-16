Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UBP opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.71 million, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

