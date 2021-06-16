Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Sells $29,492,843.36 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTN stock opened at $323.00 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.