Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. 46,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,671. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

