Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.49. Valhi shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 51 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $744.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.