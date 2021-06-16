Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.63. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,809. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

