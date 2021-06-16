Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $28.29

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $26.83. Valneva shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

