Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 41,508 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $348,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,184,747.64.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $355,120.70.

On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $819,312.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $808,311.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $2,205,912.00.

Shares of GTX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $611.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.25. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

