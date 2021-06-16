VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 567.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 62,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,255,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,480. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

