Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. 48,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,501. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35.

